Katie Thurston breaks silence on life after cancer diagnosis

Katie Thurston, known for her time on reality TV, has been hit with heartbreaking news, as she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer at just 34 years old.

The TV star, who got engaged to comedian Jeff Arcuri last September, opened up on her social media account on Saturday, about her newly found diagnosis. However, she shared that instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day, she had to put plans on hold to sort out the details of her treatment.

Taking to her Instragram account, she wrote: "Life update: I have breast cancer.

"Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentine's Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest."

She continued, "Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment."

"I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo," Katie added.

Katie felt every emotion possible in the weeks leading up to her diagnosis, but now she’s turning her focus to something bigger. The reality star wants to raise awareness about breast cancer and is ready to fight with everything she’s got.