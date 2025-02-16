Justin Baldoni’s ex agent disses actor amid Blake Lively legal drama

Justin Baldoni gets trolled by Hollywood agent amid ongoing legal feud

Justin Baldoni, who is involved in a complicated lawsuit with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, has no support from his ex agent in Hollywood.

The powerful media personality, Ari Emanuel, trolled the Jane the Virgin star by making fun of his last name, as he discussed his ongoing feud with Lively.

“It is a f–ked up, bad situation with what Bologna … Baldoni … whatever his name is … is doing,” said the Endeavor CEO during his appearance at the Freakonomics Radio Live at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Responding to the trolling, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told the outlet on Friday, “Mr. Ari Emanuel is notably one of the best agents, and clearly the most loyal, in Hollywood.”

He added, “As I understand it, Justin hasn’t been called ‘Bologna’ since the fifth grade. Perhaps Ari’s perspective would be different if they had ever met in the half decade they were clients of his agency.”

The radio program host, Stephen Dubner, also noted that Baldoni was dropped as a client by Emanuel’s talent agency, WME, whose parent company is Endeavor.

The CEO confirmed that he had “fired” Baldoni and made it clear that his alliances lie with the Gossip Girl alum, nothing that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds are “incredible people.”

“People work with them, they’ve never had any bad mojo out there or treated people badly. They are charitable — we help them with their foundation — they’ve given tons of money away,” he added.