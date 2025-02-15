Meghan, Harry’s Invictus PDA sparks debate amid undefined Royal restrictions

Meghan and Harry's affectionate display takes center stage at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a striking appearance at the Invictus Games in Canada, capturing attention with their undeniable chemistry and affectionate gestures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen embracing, holding hands, and sharing loving glances throughout the event, which celebrates wounded and sick service members and veterans.

Their affectionate interactions, including a sweet kiss in the stands, fueled discussions about their bond and future plans.

Royal expert Bronte Coy noted on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that their public displays of affection (PDA) were "intense" and highlighted Meghan’s strong presence on social media, hinting at her evolving ambitions.

During the event in Whistler and Vancouver, Meghan was often seen leaning on Harry’s shoulder, while he reportedly whispered a playful five-word remark during one of their intimate moments.

While royal tradition has often leaned towards a more reserved approach, etiquette experts confirm there is no official rule against PDA, allowing the Sussexes to express their connection freely.

Despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry remain firmly in the spotlight—this time, not just for their advocacy but for their ever-evolving relationship dynamic.