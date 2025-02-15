Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi breaks silence with rare photo

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a rare social media appearance just weeks after welcoming his second child with Princess Beatrice.

The property developer shared a personal portrait, casually seated in a stylish London residence, exuding effortless charm with his undone top button.

Alongside the snapshot, Edoardo showcased a series of images featuring an elegant London townhouse, a project by his luxury property firm, Banda Property.

The post comes after Princess Beatrice, eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, gave birth to their second child on January 22 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Edoardo and Beatrice, who tied the knot in 2020, now share two children. He also has an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang, who remains a presence in their blended family.