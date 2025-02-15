Meryl Streep and Martin Short share Valentine's dance during night out

'The Only Murders in the Building' costars were spotted at the SNL 50 Homecoming Concert

Meryl Streep and Martin Short rang in Valentine’s Day with music and laughter.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars attended the SNL 50 Homecoming Concert, which aired on February 14, where they were seen clapping, cheering, and even dancing during the show, per US Weekly.

The longtime friends have been close for nearly a decade, first making headlines in 2015 when Streep attended a Broadway production of It’s Only a Play to support Short. Since then, their friendship has only grown, with countless awards show appearances, dinner outings, and theatre visits together.

Their bond became even stronger when Streep joined Only Murders in the Building for its third season, playing Short’s love interest, Loretta Durkin. Despite his decades-long career, Short admitted he was initially nervous to act alongside the Hollywood legend.

Their undeniable chemistry — both on and off-screen — has fuelled romance rumors, especially after their affectionate interactions at the 2024 Golden Globes and AFI Awards.

But Short was quick to shut down speculation, making it clear that their connection is strictly platonic.