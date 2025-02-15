Taylor Swift beats Madonna with most UK No. 1 albums ever

Taylor Swift tops UK charts

Taylor Swift is getting to the top.

The popstar has officially made history, surpassing Madonna as the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in the UK, The Sun reports.

The 35-year-old global superstar secured her 13th chart-topping album with the re-release of Lover (Live From Paris) on vinyl, overtaking Madonna’s record of 12 UK No. 1 albums. The 66-year-old pop icon last topped the charts in 2012 with MDNA.

Swift now stands alongside Elvis Presley, who also boasts 13 UK No. 1 albums. The only artists ahead of her are Robbie Williams and The Beatles, who each hold 15 UK No. 1 albums.

Her latest chart-topping release, Lover (Live From Paris), is a special live recording from her 2019 concert in Paris. Swift celebrated Valentine’s Day with exclusive vinyl editions, leading to record-breaking sales.

The album now holds the title for the biggest first-week sales for a live album in the UK in over a decade. Previously, George Michael’s Symphonica, released in March 2014, held the record.

Additionally, Lover (Live From Paris) has achieved the highest total weekly sales for a live vinyl album this century. In another milestone, it is the first album to reach No. 1 solely on pure sales since Swift’s 2017 release Reputation.

As Swift continues to dominate the charts, she is also actively working on her 12th studio album and the highly anticipated re-recordings of Reputation and her 2006 self-titled debut.

With multiple projects in the pipeline, Swift could end 2025 as the artist with the most UK No. 1 albums of all time.