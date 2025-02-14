Tilda Swinton dishes out real reason she’s taking break from acting

Tilda Swinton has recently made shocking revelations about taking a break from acting.

After receiving Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement at the 75th Berlin Film Festival, the Oscar winner revealed she needed a “break from acting” after an intense year to focus on something other than work.

“We all know movie-making is a merciless mistress and I have been under the lash for a while,” said the 64-year-old.

Tilda stated, “When I go home to Scotland on Monday, I am entering something that I have been looking forward to for 15 years, which is a period of my life when I do something different.”

“I can’t quite say what it is, but I can say I’m not shooting a movie for the rest of this year,” mentioned the Vanilla Sky actress.

Tilda opened up that she wanted some time to develop certain projects for cinema.

However, after pandemic, actors and actresses “are under pressure” to make a movie due to finance.

“Things have got a little crazy,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Tilda added, “Since Covid, the feeling of smash and grab, and the insecurity about finance, has been really strenuous for us all. I need a break, so I am going to have one break.”