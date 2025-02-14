Lady Gaga almost quit her music career for THIS 'shocking' reason

Lady Gaga shares thoughts on quitting music: Find out

Lady Gaga is sharing her thoughts on quitting music after being ‘tested’ on multiple occasions.

The Born This Way hitmaker , who started out young in the industry, unapologetically admitted to wanting to ‘walk away’ from the spotlight despite all her achievements.

During her regal appearance on Hot Ones, Gaga addressed rumors of her exit from the music industry.

She said, “That is an incredibly deep question to ask me in this panic mode.

“I missed the community that I had in New York and that was really hard. So there were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away.

“I know for sure that I never would. I would definitely say that I was tested, and I always didn’t give up. And I’m still doing it, so it must mean I want to do it.”

The American singer, who is currently gearing up for her seventh studio album, also recalled the time when she booked gigs for herself as her manager.

Recounting an instance from the past, she explained, “I would knock on door after door and say, ‘Can I please play here?’ Or I would call and pretend I was my manager.

“I would tell people ‘She’s so hot right now.’ Sometimes I would do an accent. I would do anything to get booked.”

On professional front, Gaga's studio album, Mayhem, is set to release on March 7, marking her return to her pop roots.