Blake Lively gets new allegation by former co-worker amid legal drama

Blake Lively suffers shocking new blow amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively’s former crew member dished on her traumatising experience with the actress, amid her legal drama.

Barbara Szeman, who worked as an assistant director at Lively’s 2018 movie, Simple Favor, took to Instagram and opened up about her grievances with the actress.

Szeman left a series of now-deleted comments on Henry Golding’s post about the movie’s upcoming sequel, Another Simple Favor.

“I worked with you on the first one. My experience with everyone was absolutely amazing, except for a certain someone who is the reason I quit being an AD,” she wrote.

“Guess who that person is…,” she added, without name-dropping Lively, and concluded, “I wish you all the best with this though!”

The original comment ended up gaining a lot of attention which Szeman claimed she wanted to avoid, but had to speak out because Lively had been “cruel to many.”

“I know I cried my way home many nights because you try so hard to please someone who is never pleased and puts you down constantly,” she alleged.

“I can’t believe it’s actually getting back at her. Karma is real,” Szeman said referring to the Gossip Girl alum’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

She later expressed regret over her blown up comments and wrote, “Last time I leave a comment on an Instagram post.”