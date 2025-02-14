Why Nicole Kidman only wants to work with women in Hollywood?

Nicole Kidman, Hollywood’s talented actress who is well-known for her charm and stunning acting skills, has recently opened up about why she’s so passionate about working with female directors in the industry.

The 57-year-old actress said that she feels a deeper connection with the stories that women directors portray.

A few years ago, Nicole made a promise to herself that she will work with as many female directors as possible. So, to keep her promise, the actress teamed up with Sofia Coppola for The Beguiled, to collaborating with Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn on Babygirl, and working with Lulu Wang on Expats.

During her interview with Italian publication IO Donna, the Babygirl star shared: "I feel in tune with women's stories, obviously."

"I am a woman, and I can speak as a mother, daughter, wife, producer, actress; in short, I can move in different spaces and use a well of emotions and experiences to express my voice,” she added.

"I choose roles and people to collaborate with very carefully.”

She went on expressing her thoughts on working with a few directors whom she found talented to work with,"This is why I wanted to work with Susanne Bier or Lulu Wang, I find their points of view remarkable. I just shot a film, 'Holland' , with a young director, Mimi Cave, who has her own unique voice, and now, on the 'Scarpetta' series, I am working again with a magnificent Franco-Swedish woman, Charlotte Brandstrom."

However, Nicole has been trying to lift women up in the industry and to support them. The actress, who starred in Amazon Prime's Scarpetta which is based on Patricia Cornwell's novels, revealed that she is passionate when it comes to her career.