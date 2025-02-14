Is Justin Bieber trying to ‘move on’ from Hailey Bieber?

Justin Bieber doubles down on marital woe rumours after appearing united

Justin and Hailey Bieber have apparently shut down the rumours about their marital woes, but fans think there’s more than meets the eye.

The Sorry hitmaker fueled the flame of rumours as he took to Instagram and left a comment on Keke Palmer’s post.

Justin wrote, “She said I’m poppin out,” with a heart-eyed emoji on a carousel on Keke’s pictures as she showed off her bronze glam look.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the comment and started to respond. “Justin??? What are you doing here?” one commenter wrote.

“Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey,” added another.

“@justinbieber baby?? Hello??” chimed in a third.

This comes after the Baby singer shut down the split rumours as a source shared that he is “happier than he’s been in a long time.”

Addressing the rumours he has been facing, the insider told Us Weekly that Justin “just really doesn’t care what people think.”

The couple were first linked in 2015, when they dated for a year and split in 2016, to reunite in 2018. Justin and Hailey welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in August, 2024.