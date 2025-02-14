Meghan Markle’s private jet trip sparks climate debate

Meghan Markle recently made a solo return trip from Vancouver to California via private jet, a journey estimated to have cost up to £24,000 and generated 6.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions.



The Duchess of Sussex, 43, departed from Canada following the Invictus Games winter event, making a brief, unexplained stop in Seattle before landing in Santa Barbara.



The luxury Bombardier CL-600 jet, which the couple reportedly used for their outbound journey as well, burns approximately 800 gallons of fuel in just three hours.

Despite their past recognition as environmental advocates, the carbon emissions from Meghan’s flight equated to the weight of a large elephant.

The aircraft, capable of seating up to ten passengers, boasts a range of over 5,000 miles. Chartering such a plane typically costs between £5,500 and £8,000 per hour, bringing the estimated total expense of Meghan’s trip to between £16,500 and £24,000, reported GB News.

Meghan’s early departure from Vancouver was pre-planned, aligning with her previous attendance pattern at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany, where she also stayed for just five days.

Palace aides confirmed that the Duchess had always intended to return early to Montecito, where she reunited with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

This year’s Invictus Games marks the event’s seventh edition and the first-ever winter games.

As Harry and Meghan continue to champion sustainability, their frequent use of private jets has drawn scrutiny, highlighting the ongoing debate over their environmental commitments versus their lifestyle choices.