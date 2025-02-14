Prince Harry rules out more kids: 'amazing'

Prince Harry has opened up about fatherhood and his commitment to the Invictus Games in a candid new interview.
The Duke of Sussex, who shares two children with wife Meghan Markle, hinted that their family is complete, saying, "I think one or two kids is probably enough."
Speaking in a special CTV News program, Prince Harry and the Canadian Heroes, the 40-year-old royal described parenting as an incredible yet ever-evolving experience.
"Having kids is amazing, but it's a journey. They grow, they change, and the questions they ask keep you on your toes," he shared.
The interview, filmed to promote the upcoming Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, also highlighted Harry’s deep connection with the veteran community.
The former British Army officer, who served two tours in Afghanistan, described the Games as his personal "fix," emphasising how much the event means to him and the participants.
This marks the seventh edition of the Invictus Games since Harry launched the initiative in 2014. Canada is hosting for the second time, following the Toronto Games in 2017.
The event also comes five years after Harry and Meghan relocated to Vancouver Island with their son Archie, a move widely known as Megxit.
