Kanye West, Bianca Censori are not meant to be together?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, most controversial couple who earlier dominated google charts with their daring move at 2025 Grammy Awards, left people wondering if they’re truly meant for each other.

From Kanye’s past high-profile relationships to Bianca’s sudden rise to fame, their connection is right now talk of the town.

The rapper’s love life has always been a rollercoaster journey for him, as his rapid shift from the reality star Kim Kardashian to Bianca has only fueled the speculation.

However, the beauty mogul Kim has recently broken her silence on Kanye’s new wife Bianca and their ongoing heated drama.

With all the drama surrounding her ex-husband and his whirlwind romance with wife, the reality star’s recent remark has caught many attentions.

The founder of SKIMS filed for divorce from the Heartless rapper back in February 2021 after being married for nearly seven years. Despite the split, they’re focused on co-parenting their four kids.

And now Kim has expressed her concern over Bianca’s fashion choices as she recently warned her ex-partner that she wants his wife to “cover up” around kids.

Earlier, Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly got into a heated argument at Grammys before their daring stunt.