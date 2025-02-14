Blake Lively’s co-star Anna Kendrick spills on legal battle

Anna Kendrick sets record straight on rift with Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are treading through deep waters to maintain their friendship amid It Ends With Us legal battle.

While the Simple Favor co-stars prepare for the sequel of their movie, Another Simple Favor, fans on social media suspect some tension between the two.

In the light of these speculation, a source close to Kendrick told People Magazine that she is "not used to being caught up in any drama."

The insider added that, "The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake."

Clearing the air on speculations, another source shared, "There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together."

This comes after Lively’s legal drama with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni took a turn for the worse as he released the receipts of her alleged correspondences with him and the intimacy coordinator, which refute the claims that her lawsuit made.

Another Simple Favor, a sequel to their 2018 thriller, is set to premiere at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7th..