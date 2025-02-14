Justin Bieber drops another clue as Hailey breakup rumour heats up

Justin Bieber drops another clue as Hailey breakup rumours heat up

Justin Bieber, who's seemingly going through a rough patch in his life amid the growing buzz online of a split with wife Hailey Bieber, has recently stirred the pot with his latest comment on Keke Palmer's Instagram post.

Keke, known for her role in Nope and her outspoken personality, dropped a few stunning photos, rocking a white crop top and a chic Burberry trench coat that turned heads.

However, the Peaches hitmaker took to the comment section, playfully wrote: “She said I’m poppin out. (with an eye heart emoji).” Justin’s cheeky comment caught everyone's attention.

Keke’s fans wasted no time flooding the comments, raising eyebrows and questioning Justin’s intentions behind the compliment.

One user wrote: “Justin??? What are you doing here?” while another quipped, “Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey.”

Someone appreciated the singer for for supporting the actress, “@justinbieber i love how you support the ladies.”

“@justinbieber i remember when you was on an episode of True Jackson VP!” one Instagram user recalled, meanwhile someone replied, “Me too. That show brought back a lot of memories.”

Justin Bieber and Keke Palmer last starred in the show from 2008 to 2011, while the singer made a guest appearance in its second season.