Prince William, Harry finally come together for children's sake

Prince William and Prince Harry finally came on the same page for their children's sake despite their ongoing feud.

A royal commentator, Emily Nash highlighted the royal brothers' same stance over guiding their kids about issues which were close to their mother, Princess Diana's heart.

Now, the late Princess' sons are taking over the mission of their mom by having conversations with their little ones.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex confessed to talking about "amputees, veterans and landmines,' with his son Prince Archie during Invictus Games 2025.

Notably, the Prince of Wales, who is wholeheartedly working to eradicate homelessness in the UK, also revealed of having little talks with his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In conversation with Hello!, the royal expert said, "Harry was asked about how to communicate to children about amputees and veterans… he said that had led to an extraordinary conversation with Archie about Princess Diana and he'd obviously talking about people losing limbs and they got onto the topic of landmines and the work that she did about that - and Archie was asking to see photographs and footage, so it's interesting how it's come full circle."

Emmy Griffiths, another royal commentator quoted Prince William's conversations about homeless people to his kids.

She said that William and Harry are on "different continents but it's clearly something that has been drilled into them growing up, that it's so important to have their children aware."

The now estranged brothers are "honouring their mother in a really similar way" despite their differences.