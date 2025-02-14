Prince Joachim, Princess Marie to grace Invictus Games in Vancouver

Danish royals Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are set to make an appearance at the Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler this weekend, adding another royal presence to the international sporting event.



The couple is scheduled to attend key events on Friday and Saturday, where they will show their support for wounded and injured servicemen and women competing in various sports.

Their itinerary includes meeting with Danish athletes from the rowing and volleyball teams, followed by a team dinner.

Their participation comes as the Games continue to attract high-profile figures, with past appearances from celebrities such as Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Nelly Furtado, and Michael Bublé.

Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games to honour the resilience and strength of injured service personnel, will remain in Canada until the closing ceremony on Sunday. Meanwhile, his wife, Meghan Markle, has returned to Montecito to be with their children.

While the Danish royal household has confirmed Prince Joachim and Princess Marie’s attendance, it remains unclear whether they will cross paths with Prince Harry during their visit.

The couple's presence at the Invictus Games highlights the continued global support for the initiative, which celebrates the determination and perseverance of wounded veterans on their journey to recovery.