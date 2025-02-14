Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton excite fans with ‘Please Please Please’ duet

Sabrina Carpenter has given her fans the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift!

The Espresso hitmaker released the deluxe edition of her chart-topping album Short n’ Sweet, which includes a brand new version of Please Please Please, featuring the iconic singer Dolly Parton.

Along with the new version, fans can enjoy several bonus songs, including 15 Minutes, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Bad Reviews and Busy Woman.

To celebrate the release, Carpenter, 25, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13, sharing a clip from the duet’s music video.

She captioned the post, "Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!!"

"I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me," the Taste singer gushed, encouraging her fans to listen to the deluxe version.

She wrapped up the post with a white heart and butterfly emoji, writing, "Love you forever @dollyparton."

For the unversed, Please Please Please holds a special place in Carpenter’s heart, as it became her first chart-topping hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The song also earned her a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year at the 2025 awards, though she ultimately lost to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

However, Carpenter didn’t leave empty-handed. Out of her six nominations at this year’s ceremony, her Short n’ Sweet lead single Espresso won Best Pop Solo Performance, while the album took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.