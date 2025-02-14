Selena Gomez announces new album with Benny Blanco, ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco announce 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez has announced her new album with Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First.

The songstress made music with someone special—her fiancé, Benny Blanco. The singer confirmed on social media that she and Blanco, who announced their engagement in December, teamed up for a new album.

"I always trick you guys," Gomez wrote on Feb. 13. "My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @bennyblanco, is out on 3/21."

She added, "We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!"

Minutes later, the singer posted a clip on Instagram announcing the release of the music video of their first single from the album, Scared of Loving You, which is already available on streaming platforms.

"How would they love you, as much as I love you, Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!" she captioned the video post.

Gomez had earlier teased the album when she posted a photo on Instagram Stories featuring a handwritten note that read, “I said I love you first.”

Shortly after, Blanco—who has produced hits for Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, and Katy Perry—reposted the message on his own Instagram Stories. Fans quickly speculated that the note could be the title of a song.

This isn’t the first time Gomez and Blanco have worked together.

The couple previously collaborated on the 2019 single I Can't Get Enough alongside J Balvin and Tainy.

In January, a TikTok user urged Blanco to “please make some new songs for our queen,” to which he responded with a video of Gomez adjusting a microphone in a home studio—hinting at their new project.

With I Said I Love You First set to release on March 21, fans are eagerly anticipating what the duo has created together.