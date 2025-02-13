Blake Lively's 'poisonous' gesture reignites legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively gets candid about her dynamic with former co-star amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively is getting candid about her dynamic with her former co-star amid It Ends With Us controversy.

The 37-year-old actress, who rose to fame after her ground-breaking role as Serena Van Der Woodsen in 2007’s Gossip Girl, once revealed how she embittered her fellow co-stars against Penn Badgely, whom she dated for around three years.

In a resurfaced interview, Lively discussed her early days on the scandalous show and how things turned out to be for the Dan Humphrey star.

During an exclusive interview with Glamour back in 2009, the actress recalled, "At first I was so upset that they hired him. I actually poisoned the whole cast against him.

“But then they noticed that he wasn’t a jerk and was actually a really nice, charming person.

“Almost immediately I realized that too, but it took me about a week to admit it.”

However, the mom-of-four later noted that despite their split, there was no animosity between them.

She further went on to add, “We hang out after filming. We actually look forward to spending time together outside of work.”

This comes on the heels of Blake’s ongoing drama with her castmate Justin Baldoni after he filed a lawsuit against her, fuelling speculation about their legal battle.