Halsey takes Joe Jonas off the guest list as she drops 2025 tour dates

Halsey's North American tour kicks off May 10

Halsey is hitting the road in 2025 for her For My Last Trick North American tour.

The Grammy-nominated artist teased the tour with a playful trailer dropped February 13, where she rocks blue hair, jokes about being “buried in this wig,” and hilariously vetoes Joe Jonas from the guest list.

“Joe cannot come, honey,” she says, before whispering to an assistant, “lose the kid, it’s way too sad,” after meeting a young choir singer.

The theatrical clip ends with Halsey approving a photo shoot featuring an open coffin and massive floral bouquets — only to get a call saying the entire thing has been cancelled.

The 32-city trek, supporting her 2024 album The Great Impersonator, kicks off May 10 in Concord, CA, and wraps up on July 6 in Highland, CA. Along the way, she’ll stop in major cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, and Chicago.

The tour will feature an impressive lineup of supporting acts, including Del Water Gap, The Warning, Evanescence, Alvvays, and more on select dates.

Fans can register for presale through February 17, with the first wave opening on February 19 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales begin February 21.