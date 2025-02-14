Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie holds back tears discussing Oscars honour

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie reveals family’s reaction to Oscar nominations

Ariana Grande has made her whole family endlessly proud with her Oscar nomination this year.

The 31-year-old’s brother, Frankie Grande, said, “I think we’re all just so excited that I don’t think I’ve processed it yet. I really haven’t,” on Wednesday, February 12th.

“I’m just so unbelievably proud of my little sister being nominated for an Oscar. I’m going to cry on this red carpet,” added the actor, in conversation with Us Weekly at the 40th Annual Artios Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Ariana’s elder brother continued to gush as he said, “It’s very emotional for us as a family, and so we’re just there to support her, whatever she needs. If she wants to showboat, party, whatever [she] wants, but no one’s making plans. We’re just all very, like, [playing] it by ear.”

The Disney alum earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Galinda/Glinda in Wicked.

The yes, and? hitmaker is competing against Monica Barbaro from A Complete Unknown, Felicity Jones from The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini from Conclave and Zoe Saldana from Emilia Perez during the upcoming award show on Sunday, March 2nd.

Ariana first reacted to the nod via Instagram, last month, when she wrote, “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny.”