Meghan Markle prepares for big move following Invictus Games return

Meghan Markle faces business struggles as Lifestyle brand launch nears

Meghan Markle is gearing up to introduce her much-anticipated lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but the journey has reportedly come with unexpected hurdles.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duchess of Sussex has faced criticism over rumoured products linked to the brand, which has reportedly caused stress and tension in her marriage to Prince Harry.

“Like all couples, Harry and Meghan have their disagreements, but being together almost constantly can intensify challenges,” Quinn shared.

He added that negative reactions to Meghan’s business ventures have impacted their dynamic, especially after some dismissed her rumoured products as “gimmicky.”

One of the latest speculations is that Meghan plans to release a bottle of rosé under her brand, a move met with skepticism by some critics. Despite the backlash, her upcoming product lineup appears to be expanding.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend events in Canada for Harry’s Invictus Games, sources reveal that upon returning from Vancouver and Whistler, Meghan is set to unveil her branded jams—marking the next step in her brand’s evolution.

American Riviera Orchard, is set to make its debut in two major U.S. shopping centers near Dallas and Philadelphia.

The brand, which is rumoured to feature a diverse range of products—including gourmet jams, specialty teas, coffee blends, home décor items, pet care essentials, and premium olive oil—will be available at select retail locations as part of its initial rollout.

This launch will coincide with the premiere of Meghan’s highly anticipated Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan. Originally slated for release in January, the show was postponed due to the LA wildfires and is now set to debut on March 4.