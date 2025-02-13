Khloe Kardashian gives rare insight into ex Lamar Odom’s overdose

Khloe Kardashian dishes on Lamar Odom’s hospitalisation

Khloe Kardashian went through hell and back to support her ex-husband Lamar Odom as he was hospitalised.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got into a confrontation mode with her ex-husband, regarding his overdose at a legal brothel in Nevada which led him to a four-month stay at medical institutes.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, released on Thursday, February 13th, the 40-year-old said, “It is his fault he couldn’t speak because he decided to do naughty things somewhere he shouldn’t have done them. You have no idea what happened that day but I do. Don’t talk about it if you aren’t going to be honest.”

Responding to the beauty mogul, Lamar tried to clarify that he didn’t overdose on purpose. Khloe then clarified his statement, saying, “What Lamar is trying to say is when he went to the brothel he didn’t take drugs and he doesn’t recall taking them. I think it is a fact that he did overdose but he is implying that someone drugged him.”

Looking back at the tough days, Khloe recalled, “You were in a coma for three days. I was there the second you were there. I was there when your father said, ‘Pull the plug’ so he could be on your life insurance. I was there when you had six heart attacks, 12 strokes and Kobe [Bryant] walked in when we had to do a lung surgery on you.”

The media personality also revealed that she got a “staph infection” because of living in a hospital for him for four continuous months.

Back in 2015, Khloe shared via X, “[It] is no joke. Mine was exacerbated by stress which is not a great combo. I’m under great medical care&receiving tons of love!”