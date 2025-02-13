Sam Asghari exposes secrets behind Britney Spears’ team

Sam Asghari, American model who earlier broke things off with ex-wife Britney Spears, has opened up about the moment he first found out the singer was living under a conservatorship.

According to Sam, Britney’s team didn’t tell him right away about the situation, and when they finally did, it left him completely stunned.

The 30-year-old model and actor met the Toxic singer while filming her Slumber Party music video and later married her. However, their marriage lasted for six years before he filed for divorce in August 2023.

He opened up at 'The Viall Files' podcast: "She didn't explain. Somebody called me and said, 'Oh, just so you know, this is this and make sure you're obeying by our rules and stuff like that.' "

Sam, who moved to the U.S. from Iran at 12, couldn’t shake away the feeling that Britney was being held back and silenced. At first, he didn’t know the full story, and later he thought that she wasn’t in control of her own life.

He continued: "I'm coming from a country where I dealt with this already.”

"I dealt with women being suppressed and being controlled by men their whole life.”

Sam went on saying that he was really confused when he first got to know about Britney’s situation, as he couldn’t understand how something like this could happen, especially in the United States.