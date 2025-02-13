Drew Barrymore gives shocking response to Ke Huy Quan’s confession

Ke Huy Quan confesses his love for Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Ke Huy Quan brought Valentine’s Day spirit ahead of the day during the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Quan, who made an appearance on show to promote his upcoming film Love Hurts, revealed that he had a crush on Barrymore in his childhood.

While they have never co-starred in any project, Barrymore's 1982 E.T and Quan's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom were both helmed by Steven Spielberg.

The Charlie’s Angle actress recalled meeting Quan for the first in age of seven when she visited the London set of Indiana Jones.

Quan reminded Barrymore that they "went to zoo together" confessing that he had a "crush" on her during that time.

The American born Chinese star who would’ve been around 12 at time of filming, added, "I thought you were so cute, beautiful, and we’re having this fun time."

Barrymore gave a delightful reaction to the confession as Quan also reminded her of the "date night" they had.

Recalling the night, Barrymore also admitted to have a crush on Quan as she said, "You know what's so funny? I’ve never admitted this to you either."

Looking back on their sweet evening, the talk show host also remembered an embarrassing moment explaining that she ate a chocolate banana which left chocolate all over her face. "Not at the sides of the mouth, like full clown face."

"And I remember thinking 'From now on if you're to eat food in front of someone just don't go that hog wild.' Because I'll never forget!"

While it is the first time Drew Barrymore and Ke Huy Quan have confessed their feelings, the pair have met each other on the talk show before, as well as in 2023 Time100 Gala, where they presented Spielberg with the magazine’s Impact Award.