Zayn, Harry, Niall, Louis' final decision on reunion sparks reactions

One Direction's potential reunion rejection by Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson garnered significant buzz, sparking reactions from fans.

According to The Sun, a music insider revealed that the BRITs approached the four surviving members of the iconic boy band to make a special appearance at the March 1 ceremony, where they would pay tribute to their late friend, Liam Payne.

However, it has been reported that Harry and Niall, both 31, Zayn, 32, and Louis, 33, have turned down the offer.

They cited a desire to avoid becoming the centre of attention and overshadowing the tribute to Payne, who passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31.

The news quickly sparked a reaction on social media, with many One Direction fans expressing support for the bandmate’s decision in an active Reddit discussion.

One fan wrote, "And I respect them for declining." Another added, "Nobody is entitled to a public display of grief from anybody."

A third fan noted, "Especially considering fans will not just go crazy, but stupid dramatic," it’s good that they are not coming together, "all four boys seem the kind to want to avoid that where they can. [sic]."

Meanwhile, some users criticised the BRITS for disclosing the news, claiming the move made the former bandmates look bad.

"Sounds gross exploitative of the Brit Awards to do this. Let the guys decide for themselves when they're ready to reunite, if they ever do," one fan commented.

"It’s like the award show is trying to make them look bad. It won’t work!" another added.

A third attempted to make the fans realise that they "should get used to the idea that they [the boys] might never reunite on stage again- and that's ok."