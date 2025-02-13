Taylor Lautner returns to Twilight world with ‘Werewolf Hunter’ TV series

Taylor Lautner back in Twilight world with ‘Werewolf Hunter’ TV series

Taylor Lautner is back in the world of Twilight.

The actor is making a grand return to the werewolf world—but this time, with a twist.

The Twilight star is set to lead and executive produce the upcoming scripted series Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, which is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

According to a report from Variety, the show is being developed by Tornante, the independent studio behind hit series like BoJack Horseman and Amazon’s Undone. Daisy Gardner will serve as the creator and showrunner of the project.

The official logline teases a highly self-aware premise:

“After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter."

Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous.

Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?

Lautner rose to stardom as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, where he portrayed a shapeshifter from a long line of wolves.

The five-film franchise grossed over $3 billion worldwide, cementing Lautner’s place in pop culture. His return to the supernatural genre in a comedic, meta take on werewolf lore is likely to excite long-time fans and new audiences alike.