Justin Baldoni hits back with 'intimate' allegations amid Blake Lively feud

Justin Baldoni reveals 'intimate' details amid Blake Lively feud

Justin Baldoni is ready to take on It Ends With Us lawsuit battle as he hits back with a bombshell revelation about an intimate scene from the 2024 starrer.

The Orange Is The New Black star, who appeared alongside Blake Lively in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, shared exclusive details about their explicit scene in the lawsuit.

According to the document, Baldoni claimed that the team had hired an intimacy co-ordinator on-set, but Lively initially refused to arrange for a meeting with her until the filming began.

The lawsuit included a round-up of messages from their conversation thread which read, "Just hired intimacy coordinator who i LOVE. Will set you up to meet/FT with her next week for intro."

To which, Lively replied, "I feel good. I can meet her when we start. :) thank you though!"

In one of the texts that he sent to their female producer, Baldoni discussed how this delay could mess up the film’s workflow.

His text was as follows, "Just wanted to tell you about this - seems she doesn't want to meet intimacy coordinator until we start which may mess up the workflow, but I can still meet with her of course."

Since the Gossip Girl actress couldn’t clear her schedule to meet with the intimacy coordinator, Justin was present throughout and had to guide her through the scenes.

In the lawsuit, Baldoni attempted to refute Blake's accusation that he made her perform uncomfortable scenes.