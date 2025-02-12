Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry shares 'unapologetic' views on singer's relationship

Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry addresses 'complexities' of their relationship

Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry is opening up about the complexities of grieving his death after he tragically passed away in 2024.

The former One Direction member, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, left a lasting impression on Henry as she recently spoke about their on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2022.

During an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, the model accused Liam of sharing private images of her without consent and didn’t hesitate to reveal shocking details after his death.

Speaking about his addiction, Maya explained how it took a toll on their relationship and resulted in a heartbreaking split later.

She told the outlet, “On drugs, he became someone I didn’t recognize.”

In addition, she couldn’t help but recall ‘unsafe and harmful’ episodes from their relationship as she further went on to add, "While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up. On drugs, he became someone unrecognizable — so different from his sober self."

Henry continued, "I kept hoping each incident would be a wake-up call for him to get help, but it never was. I tried to be there for him. I loved him so much that I convinced myself I could fix things."

For the unversed, Payne and Maya first sparked dating rumours in August 2018 ahead of exchanging rings later in 2020.