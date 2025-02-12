'Captain America' Anthony Mackie chooses to stay away from comic books

Anthony Mackie has opened how he prepared for the role of the new 'Captain America'.
The 46-year-old featured in the all-new Marvel cinematic film, playing the titular role of the popular superhero earlier played by Chris Evans.
While addressing his preparation for Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie revealed that he preferred focusing on the script rather than reading any comic book stories.
The 8 Mile star shared: "I literally just focused on the script. I mean, these, these stories are so interesting because they don't do the comic books page by page by page.”
He went on say: "They use the comic books as a blueprint or outline. So, you can have three or four different comic books in one movie.”
According to Mackie, he specifically chose to stay away from comic books and only make use out of the script.
“So, I stayed away from the comic books and just utilised the script and the story and the background that we've created of Sam Wilson to develop him into the Captain America he is in the movie”, the Elevation actor told Collider.
Directed by Julius Onah, the new Captain America film is set to release in theatres on February 14.
