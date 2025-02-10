Kanye West shuts down 'X' account after Elon Musk finally speaks out

Kanye West shuts down 'X' account amid outrage over Elon Musk’s silence

Kanye West, controversial rapper who recently triggered massive backlash after Grammys event with wife Bianca Censori, has once again disappeared from social media, deactivating his X (formerly Twitter).

The rapper quits his account just as criticism against Elon Musk’s handling of hate speech on the platform reaches a boiling point.

Some of West’s recent posts have been so disturbing that they’re hard to adjust for people. However, in one, he shared a photo of a white T-shirt with a swastika on it, calling it his “greatest performance piece yet.” In another, he openly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

On Sunday, Musk finally responded to ongoing drama about West’s X activity. When a user called out the account for posting “literal porn,” Musk replied that it had now been labeled “NSFW” (Not Safe for Work).

By Saturday, SpaceX founder shared article from the right-wing satire site The Babylon Bee titled, “Disaster After Kanye West’s X Account Hacked by Kanye West.” Musk added his own take, writing, “This is kinda true.”

Furthermore, news outlets confirmed on Monday that Kanye West had deactivated his own Twitter (X) account. Now, searching for @kanyewest leads to an error message that says, “This account doesn’t exist.”