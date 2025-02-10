Meghan issues update on important meeting after King Charles’ message

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having a tight schedule during the Invictus Games in Vancouver, the couple seemingly managed to take on an key meeting.

While the content of the meeting was not revealed, Meghan took to her Instagram Story to share a video clip in which she and Harry were seen walking towards the room.

The Duchess of Sussex wrote, “Walking into a very important meeting,” adding a wink emoji at the end.

Shortly after, Meghan and Harry were seen interacting with Team Australia at the Invictus Games and the children who were in attendance.

Later, Meghan was also bonding with the children as she read a best-selling story book to the 40 kids, who were from a range of different countries.

At the end of the reading, Meghan, warmly told them, “We are here for you - we will be cheering you and your parents on this week!”

The sweet interaction came after King Charles had issued an update on celebrations of his own at his Highgrove home over the weekend.

The King’s Foundation had held a star-studded dinner to strengthen the UK-Italy relations ahead of his State Visit in early April.

It is uncertain if the King is following the hyped up Invictus Games of his estranged son, which is taking place in Canada. The Games, which Harry founded back in 2014 when he was still a member of the royal family, appear to be received well.