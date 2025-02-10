Tom Cruise performs daring stunt for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Tom Cruise performs daring stunt for new ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise, known for performing jaw-dropping stunts in his action-packed Mission: Impossible franchise, is set to wow the audience once again.

The actor takes risks with death-defying manoeuvres in the new Super Bowl trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Like previous instalments, as Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa or piloted a motorcycle off a cliff, the latest edition is also packed with wild, intense action sequences.

However, one particular stunt in the latest teaser where Cruise dangles upside down from a plane, clinging for dear life, made the actor question his own limits.

"When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen," Cruise said in an interview with Empire. "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

The teaser also features footage of a nuclear submarine rapidly flooding, as well as shots of Cruise sprinting away from some unseen threat.

Cruise who has remained cryptic on whether this will be his final instalment, told the outlet that, "You gotta see the movie. It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience."

Newcomers to the Mission: Impossible franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O’Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.

The Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is slated release on May 23, 2025.