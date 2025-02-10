Judd Apatow takes a dig at Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni amid legal battle

Judd Apatow trolls ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars a DGA Awards

Judd Apatow poked fun at the heated drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as he hosted the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards.

The 57-year-old comedy filmmaker joked about several new releases, including Anora, Wicked and Lively's It Ends with Us, during his opening monologue as the host, on Saturday, February 8th.

"I loved Wicked. I saw it four times in the first four days. It was the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. Do you know that? Usually to make that much money, you have to sue Blake Lively," he quipped.

The Knocked Up director continued to roast the film as he said there was so much fuss made over “such a terrible movie."

This trolling comment comes during Baldoni and the Gossip Girl alum’s drama has turned ugly in court.

In the past week, the two co-stars’ lawyers faced each other in court for the first time for a pretrial conference. After the judge warned both the parties against litigating the case in the public court, the trial was scheduled to start in March 2026.