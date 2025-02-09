Taylor Swift’s much-needed girls’ night out before Super Bowl game

Taylor Swift has recently stepped out with her girlfriends to get a much-needed break before her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s big Super Bowl showdown.

In the photos shared by Dailymail.com, the singer could be seen enjoying a dinner out in New Orleans with friends and family on February 8.

Taylor and her close friends Danielle and Alana Haim were seen walking into Gianna Restaurant for their meal.

However, once inside the restaurant, some fans snapped the singer greeting Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, at the bar.

Kylie was also seen talking with Taylor’s dad Scott and her mother Andrea in other pictures.

It’s unclear when Taylor arrived in New Orleans, but Brittany Mahomes was already there on Friday.

On the other hand, Travis was able to enjoy a double date night with Taylor, along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the day before.

The two couples had a cosy dinner at Lilette on February 7, where they sat in a small, separate room with a booth at the French restaurant.

A source spoke to PEOPLE and revealed what the couples had for dinner, “They had grilled hanger steak and Louisiana crab claws along with fries.”

The source added that both Taylor and Travis were “super nice and the whole group was very polite to staff as the table was being cleared post-meal”.

Earlier, an insider told Dailymail.com that Taylor’s friend Blake Lively “never had plans to attend Super Bowl LIX, as she didn’t want her ongoing drama to 'overshadow' Swift and her boyfriend Travis' big night”.

“Taylor is not shading Blake or trying to teach her a lesson. It isn’t like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake wouldn’t come,” said an insider.