Zayn Malik fans react to former One Direction singer’s emotional message

Zayn Malik offers glimpses of his Stairway to the Sky tour across US and UK via an engaging edit

Zayn Malik made his fans prouder than ever.

As the former One Direction singer stepped out of his comfort zone and performed live on his Stairway to the Sky tour despite previously being vocal about his struggles with social anxiety, he has moved his fans greatly.

On Saturday, February 8, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to his Instagram account to officially wrap up the U.S. and UK leg of his first-ever solo tour in a decade since exiting the British boyband in 2015.

His fans, known as Zquad, flooded the comments section of his social media post with rave comments and praises for Zayn, 32.

"We always got your back, so proud of you!" wrote one fan.

"So proud of everything you achieved! Watching you grow so confident show after show was the best thing to witness," another reflected.

"Thank you for being so amazing and we loved that we got to see it all come to life on Stage," a third fan expressed.

Meanwhile, a plethora of fans commented, "we're proud of you," with red heart emojis.

The Pillowtalk singer posted a carousel with a cover photo featuring his selfie followed by a shot capturing him while performing at stage.

among other candid shots was one of his picture in which the Night Changes singer was flashing a bright smile while sitting in what appears to be an aeroplane.

"And that’s a wrap for my first-ever solo tour across the UK & US! To every single zquad, my friends and family, to my whole team… Thank you for believing in me, being patient, and for the unwavering love and support you’ve given me throughout the years," he penned an emotional note alongside the series of photos. "We got there! Big Love."

In addition, he posted a video compilation on his Instagram stories featuring glimpses from his tour and teasing his upcoming Mexican shows.