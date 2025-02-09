Travis Kelce fires back at critics after cosy date night with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gives a befitting response to the naysayers with a powerful statement

American pop star Taylor Swift has seemingly boosted her athlete boyfriend Travis Kelce’s energy levels following their cosy date night.

After facing backlash for going out with his famous girlfriend ahead of his biggest match, the NFL star spoke out, silencing critics with a bold and clear message.

"[a person speaking emoji] Don’t peak too soon!!" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end captioned a power-packed video featuring himself playing his A-game in the field alongside his energetic teammates.

This powerful move by Kelce, 35, is widely believed to be a response to all the backlash he experienced after his romantic evening with the Cruel Summer singer.

Critics claimed the date could make him "unfocused" before the big game, while others suggested it was a "bad look," portraying him as unprepared.

Though the Saturday post didn’t directly address the negative comments, the clip makes a strong statement about the team’s preparations for Sunday's match against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Stadium.

It is pertinent to note that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s Instagram video came less than 24 hours after he was spotted on a double date with Swift, 35, alongside quarterback Patrick Mahones and his wife Brittany.

While many Swifties were thrilled to see the couple reunite after the 2025 Grammys, some NFL fans criticised Kelce’s perceived lack of focus.