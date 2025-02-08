Brittney Spencer opens up about Beyonce collab on Grammy-winning album

Beyonce collab was a ‘defining’ moment for Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer experienced her career high working with Beyonce.

The 36-year-old country star reflected on collaborating with Queen Bey at Netflix Beyonce Bowl performace, in conversation with People Magazine.

“Oh, gosh, I think the thing that was mostly going through my head was, ‘Bitch, don’t mess up next to Beyoncé,’” the Bigger Than the Song singer said.

Spencer, who performed BLACKBIIRD, a rendition of The Beatles’ 1968 classic, with Beyonce, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy, added, “That was the first thought in my head, and it didn’t really leave until we were done.”

The Texas Hold ‘em hitmaker invited four Black female country musicians to sing on BLACKBIIRD for her album Cowboy Carter, which recently won album of the year at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Spencer and the Grammy-winning star performed the song live together for the first time during the halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Speaking about the performance, Spencer said, “I learned a great deal being with [Beyoncé], being with her team and getting a little bit of an inside look into how things run in her world,” Spencer says. “Gosh, that was a really defining moment for me.”

Noting how the moment was unforgettable for her, she continued, “It felt like a moment that we all could share and I’ll never forget it. But I know it meant a lot to people, especially a whole lot of Black girls who know the story behind the song now thanks to Beyonce.”