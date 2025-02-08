Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expensive stay in Vancouver: details unveiled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Vancouver on Friday to kick off the much-anticipated nine-day Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly staying at a luxurious hotel which boasts a massive price tag for a night’s stay.

The royal couple was seen stepping into the five-star Fairmont Pacific Rim after they arrived in a convoy of three large blacked-out SUVs. They had flown in on a private charter jet from Santa Barbara airport near their home in Montecito, California.

They are understood to be staying at the Chairman’s Suite which costs around £5,000 for a night. The two-storey 2,250 sq-ft apartment style accommodation comes with its own private elevator and rooftop patio.

It also includes a custom 8’-long Swarovski crystal chandelier, two luxury bathrooms, two living room areas and its own kitchen, pantry and wine cellar, as well as a lavish master bedroom featuring a fireplace.

The room has previously been booked by several celebrities like Katy Perry, Chris Martin and Nelly Furtado.

According to sources close to the couple, Meghan is focussed on supporting Harry during the event.

“Her attendance underscores her support for her husband and the mission of Invictus, a cause that is deeply personal to both of them,” the insider told Daily Mail.

“While the Duchess has several exciting projects on the horizon, her family remains her top priority.”