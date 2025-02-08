Taylor Swift achieves milestone success amid Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift reaches new career heights with Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, known to have Midas touch, has once again proved to be a global icon.

As the Eras Tour travelled around, the Cruel Summer singer boosted economies as local businesses flourished.

Newsweek reported that the 19 countries that the Super Bowl Champion’s girlfriend performed in saw estimated GDP growth of over $20 million.

The 14-time Grammy winner has recently been credited for another major change - increasing football popularity.

Since the romance began in summer 2023 between the Grotesquerie star and Long Live crooner, she has brought a large number of music lovers to the sports field.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt recently credited her for increasing the team’s fanbase by 30%.

“I think indirectly the NFL has seen an impact,” said Hunt during his interview with CNBC Sport in New Orleans Thursday, February 6, before Super Bowl LIX.

59-year-old pointed out, “Certainly our fan base took a big leap forward last year, particularly with female [fans] — specifically young female fans.”

For the unversed, with the 2025 Super Bowl approaching fans are waiting anxiously to know if the American popstar will appear at the Super Bowl halftime show at New Orleans with Kendrick Lamar –with whom she had collaborated on her song Bad Blood.

However, the question remains unanswered for now.