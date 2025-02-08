Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce end separation as singer forgives blunder

Taylor Swift finally forgave Travis Kelce as the couple has reunited before a major event.

People Magazine reported that the Cruel Summer singer arrived in New Orleans on Friday, February 7, ending the lovebirds’ week-long separation due to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Swift, 35, has flown to the city to support the NFL star ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday match despite Kelce’s Grammys snub, sending a clear message that their relationship is back on track.

The Daily Mail reported that the two-time Super Bowl champion was invited as the Lover singer’s plus one at the biggest music awards. However, due to his demanding schedule, Kelce, 35, couldn’t make it to the event, leaving Swift, 35, alone on the red carpet.

Though the 14-time Grammy winner showed no sign of disappointment and was completely unfazed, her fans were very furious by Kelce's snub while some fans sparked split discussions.

Swift’s visit to her boyfriend indicates that she fully supports the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end—despite his absence at the prestigious awards—as he prepares for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be Kelce’s third appearance in the big game.

Moreover, to unwind and enjoy some private time together, the couple went on a cosy dinner date at a small restaurant uptown, away from the spotlight.

It is pertinent to note that Swift came off a big night of her own as she entered the Grammys with six nominations but left empty-handed.

However, she remained the undisputed and only artist ever to win album of the Year four times.