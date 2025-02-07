Kanye West's latest attempt to get close to Taylor Swift ends in failure

Taylor Swift is not at all disturbed by Kanye West's continued attempts to make inroads into her life.

Swift's close friends made it apparent that West would never try to snap a picture with her at the 2025 Grammy Awards after rumours circulated that he had tried.

According to The Sun, the Donda rapper is making "desperate" efforts to get a photo with Swift at the event. However, he was unable to do so, as the singer-songwriter's close friends ensured that an interaction would not be possible.

"Kanye will try to get a photo with Taylor anytime that he can, and this would be no different," a source told DailyMail.com.

"Taylor does not give this any space in her head, and her friends and those around her would not let this happen. If Kanye wants to get a photo with Taylor, it will have to be on Photoshop."

West has made sudden advances towards Swift before; just this month, he caused a stir by following Swift on Instagram while unfollowing all other accounts, leaving Swift's friends wondering why he was doing it and hoping he would eventually move on.

"Her friends also do not know why Kanye keeps trying to include her in the narrative of his life, but they wish he wouldn't," the source added.

"No one also knows why he followed her and only her on his social media recently, but they think it is time for him to give it up."