Demi Moore still calls ex-husband Bruce Willis ‘family’ amid dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis still 'family' to Demi Moore

Bruce Willis “will always be family” to ex-wife Demi Moore.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 62-year-old actress reflected on her enduring bond with Willis, 69, while discussing her Academy Award nomination for The Substance.

Moore and Willis were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2000, and they share three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Following Willis’ retirement from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis in 2022, later confirmed as frontotemporal dementia in 2023, Moore has remained actively involved in his life.

"We will always be a family, just in a different form," Moore said, emphasizing her commitment to supporting Willis. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love."

Moore also maintains a close relationship with Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, and their daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. According to Variety, she visits Willis weekly and is a key source of support for his family.

She hopes their dynamic sets a positive example for others navigating life after divorce.

"I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things," Moore shared. "There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."