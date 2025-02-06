Jimmy Kimmel suggests Will Smith way to seek apology for Oscar mishap: 'Slap Kanye'

Kanye West, Bianca Censori send shockwaves after latest Grammys move

Popular American TV host Jimmy Kimmel has given his two cents about the latest stunt pulled by Kanye West, Bianca Censori at the Grammy Awards.

Jimmy especially mentioned Kanye and Bianca in his opening monologue for the latest episode of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 57-year-old joked about the whole situation. However, he also brought up Will Smith’s suspension from Oscars for slapping Chris Rock, who joked on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

During his monologue, Kimmel jokingly says that Smith could actually amend his previous Academy Awards mishap by slapping Kanye for the bizarre Grammys stunt.

"You know what's a shame?" Kimmel shared.

"If Will Smith - all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye, I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year."

The host and comedian went on to say: “Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night — none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos.”

“He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing… nothing”, added Jimmy, 57.

2025 marked as the first year of the Aladdin actor to attend a big awards function after 2022 Oscars.