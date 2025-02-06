Lamar Odom accidentally calls Khloé Kardashian 'wife' after nine years

Lamar Odom stirred the pot at the season six premiere of The Kardashians, calling Khloé Kardashian his “wife” and leaving fans wondering if old flames die hard.
Lamar and Khloé reunited on the February 6, 2025 episode, as it had been nine years since their divorce. But his unexpected "wife" comment left everyone buzzing, showing that some ties are harder to sever than others.
During their emotional reunion, the Kardashian star gave back some of her ex-lover's things she held onto for years. Lamar, with a warm smile, called her his "wife" in return.
"My wife is the s--t."
Khloe laughed off his comment, saying "OK. Calm down."
In a confessional scene, the media influencer opened up and said that she felt distant from the moment.
While explaining the moment, she shared: "I don’t have a lot of emotions for this meeting. I dealt with so much trauma in this relationship. He was the love of my life, but learning how to unlove someone was like a death."
She further reflected on the fact that Lamar's words held no meaning as it doesn't bother her anymore as she's moved on in life, saying: "Words are empty."
She went on saying, "I took you through a lot. I love you for trying your hardest with me. That love will never go away."
However, Khloe Kardashian stressed that Lamar no longer felt like the same person she once loved, calling their meeting a "mindf--k."
Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish share heartwarming moment at FYC event
Taylor Swift friends claim singer expecting good news amid Travis Kelce romance
Tom Brady's former wife Gisele Bündchen welcomes first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Demi Moore spotted with Andrew Garfield on different occasions in the last few months
Prince William reveals how to 'cope with grief' during moving visit
Gracie Abrams opens up about therapy, revealing some harsh reality of life