Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian makes shocking confession after Grammys

Khloe Kardashian shares that her mother Kris Jenner encourages her to take naked photos

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian reveals shocking personal details one after another amid her emotional reunion with her husband of six years Lamar Odom.

The Good American founder recently shared that none other than world-famous momager Kris Jenner urges her to take racy pictures.

Now the 40-year-old unveiled the real motivation behind working out.

During her appearance at the Wednesday, February 5, episode of Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kylie Jenner’s sister told Laura Wasser, a Los Angeles-based celebrity divorce attorney that what really drives her to work out and stay fit is the propect of having s*x “one day”.

She confessed that she doesn’t dress up or hit the gym so that people may take snaps of the reality star.

Instead, she does it because she hopes “to get laid,” referencing Wasser's 2022 interview with The New Yorker.

Though the divorce lawyer doesn’t recall herself saying that, but Khloe abides by it.

She reiterated, “Someone’s gonna see this naked one day,’ and it has to look good.”

The two discussed the trend to take n***s of themselves to look back at them in older age and think about how hot and s**y they were.

The podcast host told the guest that her 69 years old matriarch urges her to wear a bikini as she may never look as good as she does now.

For the unversed, Khloe shares two children with NBA player Tristan Thompson: True (6) and Tatum (1).