King Charles marks poignant date with uplifting royal engagement

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday released a delightful update about King Charles, as he marked a poignant anniversary with an uplifting event.

King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, stepped out for a royal engagement in central London to honour the culture of a community.

The King visited the Polish Social and Cultural Association in Hammersmith to show his support for the UK’s Polish community.

In the video clip shared, Charles was seen viewing the artworks and having conversations with the people in attendance to learn more about the culture. There was also a traditional spread set up for lunch, however, it is unlikely that the King got a chance to try any of it given his health reasons and royal protocol.

The message accompanied with the video shared details of the event.

“Wonderful to meet so many of the Polish community in Hammersmith!” the message from the monarch’s office read.

“Founded in 1967, The Polish Social and Cultural Association (@POSKLondon) is the largest Polish centre in Europe. Open to all nationalities, the centre provides a community space to celebrate and promote Polish culture,” it continued.

“POSK hosts exhibitions, meetings, concerts, opera, film screenings and theatrical performances for both adults and children.”

Last year, around the same time, Palace had announced the cancer diagnosis of the monarch, leaving the nation in shock. However, Charles chose to not let his spirits down as he stepped out for a joyful event to celebrate the beauty of the communities living in his nation.