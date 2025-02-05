Princess Eugenie finally breaks cover as Prince Andrew suffers setback

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie has been photographed for the first time since she returned to the UK from Saudi Arabia.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister took the flight of Saudi Arabia last week to visit The Diriyah Biennale Foundation as part of her role as the director of the art gallery, Hauser and Wirth.

The 34-year-old royal was spotted leaving the A-list hotspot La Maison Ani London in Knightsbridge on Tuesday evening amid reports of his dad's new trouble regarding connection to Jeffry Epstein.

Eugenie was all smiles and in high spirits as she donned a light brown coat paired with a white crew-neck jumper and black trousers. To elevate her looks she carried a black leather tote bag.

The Princess of York was seen heading into a cab following her mid-week dinner at the exclusive Knightsbridge establishment.

It was Eugenie's first outing since becoming an aunt to Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter Athena.

Buckingham Palace celebrates the news the news of the arrival of new royal baby Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, last week. She was born on Wednesday, January 22 at 12:57pm at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.